Randy Lee Norwood
Randy Lee Norwood, 68, died September 28, 2022 in his Roanoke Rapids home. Randy was born September 26, 1954, in Halifax County, a son of Joseph W. and Irene Marshall Norwood. His parents, and a brother, Wallace Norwood, preceded him in death. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool. Randy was...
Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: October 3, 2022
The October 3, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners agenda can be accessed through this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
RRPD roundup: Molotov cocktail at business; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 4 Master Officer J. Melvin was dispatched to the area of Julian’s Beach Bingo in the 1100 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway near Big Lots and Harbor Freight after receiving an alarm call.
Caesar plea proceedings shine spotlight on mental health
Mitchell Evans’s son and nephew had similar mental health journeys with different outcomes. Evans’s son is thriving now. His nephew, Isaiah Evans Caesar, was sentenced to at least 36 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of a Hollister man and the murder of his own grandmother in 2018 – Evan’s mother.
Child in stable condition after parking lot shooting
A 5-year-old child is in stable condition and has been airlifted to Greenville after he was shot this afternoon in a business parking lot off Premier Boulevard. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said detectives are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of T-Mobile.
Impacts from Ian expected Friday through Saturday morning
The National Weather Service Raleigh Bureau said in its late morning update that Ian, currently a tropical storm at the time, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before moving onshore into South Carolina. Impacts to central North Carolina are expected to begin late tonight and Friday afternoon through Saturday...
County will resume monthly reports as COVID cases decrease
The Halifax County Health Department will return to monthly COVID-19 reports as it sees a decrease in the number of positive cases. The department reported that the county has gone to the yellow category, which reflects a medium level of transmission. The next report will be released on November 2.
