This beekeeping calendar is a tool for all beekeepers in Florida, small scale to commercial operations. This calendar is meant to be a reference point for beekeeping management and is not comprehensive. The check-list can be used to identify management issues or concerns in the apiary. Understanding the plants blooming in your area can help to identify the nectar and pollen resources available to your bees. To learn more about honey bees and beekeeping management, visit www.ufhoneybee.com.

