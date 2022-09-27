ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
The Associated Press

Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
The Hill

US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack

U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab for such aggression “can be very significant.”
Time Out Global

These countries and regions are eligible for visa-free travel to Japan

After last week’s major announcement that independent tourists can finally visit Japan visa-free from October 11, we’ve all been wondering which countries and regions would be included in the visa exemption list. In the latest border rules update released by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, foreign nationals from 68 countries and regions who wish to enter Japan for a short-term visit (up to 90 days) no longer need to apply for a visa. At the same time, tourists can visit Japan freely for tourism purposes without going through a travel agency.
WebMD

Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.

Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
The Associated Press

Norway’s prime minister on Ukraine: ‘The war has to stop’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, believes the world — with one notable holdout — is on the same page: “The war has to stop.”. “I heard it from China. I heard it from India. I heard it from African colleagues. And I think that’s an important message because Russia has tried to say ‘No, there are different views,’” Støre told The Associated Press on Thursday, following the morning’s U.N. Security Council meeting. “And of course, countries word their opinions in different ways. But in this there has been consistency. The war has to stop.”
US News and World Report

Italy Urges Nationals to 'Consider' Leaving Russia

ROME (Reuters) - Italians living in Russia should "consider" leaving the country, their embassy in Moscow said on Thursday, warning that getting out is becoming increasingly difficult. Italian expatriates in Russia "are recommended to consider whether their stay is necessary, and if not, to leave the country", the embassy said.
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Belgium, Croatian, Slovak and Australian Citizens

Australia is one of fifty visa waiver countries, meaning Australian citizens do not need a visa to visit Canada. Instead, Australians must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. The eTA was introduced by Canadian authorities in 2015 to pre-screen foreign visitors to Canada and determine their eligibility. Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization is only available to travelers entering Canada by air. You will still need ID and travel documents. Australian citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada for visits of up to 90 days for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Canada eTA visa from Australia is not optional but is a mandatory requirement for all Australian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
getnews.info

New Zealand Visa For German, UK, Argentina and Brazilian Citizens

German citizens need an NZeTA to visit New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is mandatory for German holidaymakers and business travellers. Anyone planning a trip to New Zealand must first apply for a visa. You can complete the NZeTA application online in the shortest, easiest and cheapest way. Before submitting your application, please make sure that all requirements, such as the maximum length of stay are 3 months. New Zealand’s visa waiver system was introduced to increase security. Citizens of all visa-exempt countries, including Germany, must register now.
getnews.info

US Visa For Estonia, Hungary, Greek and Finland Citizens

Estonian citizens can apply for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) visa waiver to travel to the United States. The ESTA allows Estonian citizens to visit the US on a visa for up to 90 days per visit. If you have an Estonian passport and want to visit the US for a short stay, you should know that you do not need a US visa for Estonians, but an ESTA. Electronic system for Travel Permit and is a required registration for all Estonian citizens wishing to enter the United States. Estonia was accepted into the Visa Waiver Program in 2008.
