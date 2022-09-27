ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

7 Festive Fall Candles You Might Even Prefer Over Pumpkin Spice

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Don’t get Us wrong — like any fan of fall, we love pumpkin spice everything. Give Us a pumpkin spice latte or pastry, and we’re in heaven. But we totally accept that this sweet scent isn’t for everyone. […]
Fatherly

These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State

While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
Family Handyman

How To Make a Flaming Pumpkin

It's true. You can create your own flaming jack-o'-lantern this Halloween. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
Citrus County Chronicle

Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill

Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
Times News

A wooly winter?

What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
