Read full article on original website
Related
7 Festive Fall Candles You Might Even Prefer Over Pumpkin Spice
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Don’t get Us wrong — like any fan of fall, we love pumpkin spice everything. Give Us a pumpkin spice latte or pastry, and we’re in heaven. But we totally accept that this sweet scent isn’t for everyone. […]
These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State
While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
How To Make a Flaming Pumpkin
It's true. You can create your own flaming jack-o'-lantern this Halloween. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps on a sunny windowsill
Gardening naturally lends itself to reusing and recycling -- just think about compost and last year’s seed trays. So if there’s a way to reduce trash while saving money on produce, you can count me in. And one of my favorite ways to do both is to regrow vegetables from kitchen scraps.
35 Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans About Halloween And Fall That Are Completely Weird To Everyone Else
Because no one, and I mean no one, takes Fall as seriously as Americans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WQAD
WATCH: Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
After a cold and rainy spring, near perfect summer growing conditions have led to a banner corn year. But area farmers say that good news might not last.
2022’s Fall Foliage Map: When Peak Fall Colors Will Reach You
Many areas of the country had some strange weather this year. Forest fires, unexpected cold snaps, the late arrival of summer, and other weird weather may have altered the usual fall patterns we expect. Lots of people love the dramatic change in fall foliage, when the colors shift from green...
Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
Scarecrows in the Garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum features "Scarecrows in the Garden" through Oct. 31. To learn more, click here.
Attention Gardeners — Here's Why Your Cucumbers May Be Turning Yellow
Have you started your own garden? Are you growing your own organic produce? While many gardeners have dreams of having a bountiful harvest, new homesteaders know that there are a lot of questions (and issues) that arise when it comes to growing your own food. While your vegetable garden may...
10/1 Denmark Congregational Church's 19th Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, join Denmark Congregational Church for their 19th Annual Fall Harvest Festival in the basement of the municipal building. There will be a harvest table with apples from Five Fields Farm, new potatoes from Green Thumb Farms, and...
24 Glaring Restaurant Red Flags That You Should "Turn Around And Leave" If You See, According To Chefs
"Watch out for a menu that says 'no substitutions.'"
Prelinger Library keeps print alive for 19 years and counting
Prelinger Library welcomes visitors into an urban oasis of research, reading, and inspiration.
Cool Weather Gardening
The post Cool Weather Gardening appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Here’s the crazy trip tulips take to make it to your home | George Weigel
Those tulip bulbs showing up all over garden centers and in catalog deliveries this time of year look simple and low-tech enough … not much more than little plain Jane onions. But this favorite of all fall-planted, spring-flowering bulbs takes a surprisingly detailed and complicated path to get from...
Can Decorating For Fall Make You Happier? Experts Weigh In.
Updating your home for the new season is more than just a fun thing to do — it could actually benefit your mental health, too.
Autumn / Fall Gnome Wreath
This tutorial shows you how to make a Gnome Wreath perfect for the Fall season. This craft uses Dollar tree supplies.
Comments / 0