Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Olympia, Related execs: Hotel near LCA might not necessarily be an Equinox

Conversations about what brand of hotel would go south of Little Caesars Arena remain ongoing, in spite of previous assertions that it would be an Equinox hotel with amenities tailored to professional athletes. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Platform's Piquette project at former Studebaker building nets $5 million loan

An entity tied to Detroit-based developer The Platform LLC has received a $5 million loan for its redevelopment of the former Studebaker Sales and Service Building it owns in the city's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood into more than 160 workforce apartments. In addition, the Michigan Strategic Fund board on Tuesday morning...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

This Detroit nonprofit wants to grow the city's middle class

Detroit Future City will focus on growing Detroit's middle class and improving quality of life in neighborhoods as the next iteration of its longterm plan to revitalize the city. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

The big question for the revamped auto show: Who exactly attended?

Now that the revamped North American International Auto Show is in the books, how successful was it?. Organizers are touting its return as a smashing success despite lower attendance this year. Sticking with the end-of-summer strategy, organizers announced Wednesday that the 2023 show will take place Sept. 13-24. The Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

