Four members of the Melbourne Fire Department left today (September 30) to join a strike team that will be assisting in rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They left this morning for the Orange County Convention Center and will be deployed to Punta Gorda from there. They will be attached to a federal task force team for urban search and rescue activities. Melbourne Fire Lt. TJ Mares, Driver-Engineer Ryan Case, Fire-Medic Patrick Milbocker, and Firefighter-EMT Robert Mikulskis will be on a team with representatives from Martin County, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach and St. Cloud.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO