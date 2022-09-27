ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
COCOA, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Melbourne Firefighters to Help With Hurricane Ian Recovery

Four members of the Melbourne Fire Department left today (September 30) to join a strike team that will be assisting in rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They left this morning for the Orange County Convention Center and will be deployed to Punta Gorda from there. They will be attached to a federal task force team for urban search and rescue activities. Melbourne Fire Lt. TJ Mares, Driver-Engineer Ryan Case, Fire-Medic Patrick Milbocker, and Firefighter-EMT Robert Mikulskis will be on a team with representatives from Martin County, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach and St. Cloud.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Government
Cocoa, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cocoa, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
whee.net

Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth

(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Shelters#Brevard#Fl
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Brevard County officials give update on Hurricane Ian preparations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials delivered an update Wednesday on final preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. The press conference was hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Emergency Management Facebook pages. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mynews13.com

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy