Hilo nurse charged with fentanyl theft and felony drug offenses

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo Medical Center nurse has been charged with several drug offenses, including felony drug possession, regarding two separate incidents in 2022. Pa‘auilo resident Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38, was charged with prescription drug theft and felony drug possession in relation to two incidents that occurred in April 2022 at Hilo Medical Center.
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
Mattress Fire Put Out in Hilo Apartment

No injuries were reported when a mattress caught fire in a Hilo apartment building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. to Kino‘ole Street where they found a mattress and box spring inside a third-story bedroom in the Lincoln Courtside Apartments smoldering. Crews removed the items and extinguished the fire by 9:45 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department reported.
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Felt Across Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located...
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Kidnapping Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 3rd Circuit Court

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Kona’s 3rd Circuit on Monday and has requested a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 7, 2023. During Monday’s hearing, Duncan Mahi’s attorney requested a bail study be conducted, which the judge granted. He remains in custody on $2 million dollars bail.
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
Kaiser therapists take to the picket line in Hilo as open-ended strike continues

While holding a picket sign, Dr. Darah Wallsten, a psychologist at the Kaiser Permanente clinic in Hilo, said it is unacceptable there is only one therapist for every 10,000 Kaiser members on the Big Island — with patients having to wait two months or longer for an initial appointment with a mental health professional.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi

The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
