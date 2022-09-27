Read full article on original website
Big Island 25-acre brushfire partially contained
O`okala residents are being evacuated due a brush fire as of Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fearing fentanyl exposure, Hawaii police officer took Narcan after responding to overdose death
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a dose of Narcan after responding to a fatal overdose call this week on Banyan Drive. The officer, whose name is not being released, feared she was exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl. The...
KITV.com
Hilo nurse charged with fentanyl theft and felony drug offenses
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo Medical Center nurse has been charged with several drug offenses, including felony drug possession, regarding two separate incidents in 2022. Pa‘auilo resident Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38, was charged with prescription drug theft and felony drug possession in relation to two incidents that occurred in April 2022 at Hilo Medical Center.
KITV.com
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
bigislandnow.com
Mattress Fire Put Out in Hilo Apartment
No injuries were reported when a mattress caught fire in a Hilo apartment building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. to Kino‘ole Street where they found a mattress and box spring inside a third-story bedroom in the Lincoln Courtside Apartments smoldering. Crews removed the items and extinguished the fire by 9:45 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department reported.
KITV.com
Puna man charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses after alleged shooting
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawai‘i Island police charged 40-year-old Shane Fann of Mountain View, with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offenses after a shooting incident Monday. One man is still in the hospital after the altercation involving Fann in the Eden Roc area on September 26, 2022.
KITV.com
Group of Waipio Valley residents stand outside access road asking people to turn around
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - A Big Island resident, Valerie Goo told KITV4 she was harassed by an aggressive group of people as she was driving down to Waipio Valley this weekend. She said it was her right to go into the valley but the group members called the police...
bigislandnow.com
Retired Law Enforcement Officer Sentenced to 46 Months for Cruise Ship Assault
A Nevada man was sentenced to nearly four years imprisonment and one year of supervised release after he was found guilty for assaulting an elderly passenger while on a cruise ship in Hilo in 2018. On Monday, 78-year-old John McAvay appeared before United States District Judge Jill A. Otake who...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Felt Across Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located...
Counties consider places concealed carry would be prohibited
Hospitals, schools, government buildings, playgrounds and bars to name a few are being considered as sensitive places where concealed carry of a firearm may be prohibited on Hawaii Island.
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
bigislandnow.com
Kidnapping Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 3rd Circuit Court
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Kona’s 3rd Circuit on Monday and has requested a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 7, 2023. During Monday’s hearing, Duncan Mahi’s attorney requested a bail study be conducted, which the judge granted. He remains in custody on $2 million dollars bail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
bigislandnow.com
Kaiser therapists take to the picket line in Hilo as open-ended strike continues
While holding a picket sign, Dr. Darah Wallsten, a psychologist at the Kaiser Permanente clinic in Hilo, said it is unacceptable there is only one therapist for every 10,000 Kaiser members on the Big Island — with patients having to wait two months or longer for an initial appointment with a mental health professional.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
the university of hawai'i system
UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi
The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
