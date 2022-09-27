Read full article on original website
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
DES MOINES, Iowa — American Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are already in Florida, helping out with all of the devastation following Hurricane Ian's destructive path. There are 17 volunteers from Iowa, who are joining around 730 Red Cross volunteers from across the country. Many volunteers are working in the 260 evacuation shelters set up across Florida.
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We continue our saga of dry and uneventful weather across Central Iowa and much of the Plains and Upper Midwest, thanks to Hurricane Ian's impact on the mid-latitude flow. As Hurricane Ian moves north, making landfall in the Carolinas, it will only increase and reinforce the sinking air (high-pressure zone) around its western and northern periphery and basically impede the flow into our area. Not only has Ian impeded the flow from bringing storm systems into Iowa or the Midwest, but it has also effectively shut off moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico, which will only aid in our dry pattern. Temperatures today through this weekend rebound slightly into the low-mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The Reynolds Administration wants to reinstate Iowa's blocked fetal heartbeat law. , Iowa — Lawyers for the state of Iowa say the U.S. and Iowa's constitutions never protected abortions. They want to reinstate Iowa's blocked fetal heartbeat law. The state says decisions overturning abortion rights at the state and...
In Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra will face off against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder in the November general election. Bryan Jack Holder has lived his entire life in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He works for his family's videography business. Holder has run...
