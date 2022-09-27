DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We continue our saga of dry and uneventful weather across Central Iowa and much of the Plains and Upper Midwest, thanks to Hurricane Ian's impact on the mid-latitude flow. As Hurricane Ian moves north, making landfall in the Carolinas, it will only increase and reinforce the sinking air (high-pressure zone) around its western and northern periphery and basically impede the flow into our area. Not only has Ian impeded the flow from bringing storm systems into Iowa or the Midwest, but it has also effectively shut off moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico, which will only aid in our dry pattern. Temperatures today through this weekend rebound slightly into the low-mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO