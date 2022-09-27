Infant child dies in St. Martin house fire, coroner says

Related
Mother grieves 8-month-old son who died in house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-A mother is grieving the death of her 8-month-old son who was killed in a house fire. It happened Sunday at a home in St. Martin located in Jackson County. The mother, Christy Beninati, said she dropped her two kids off at her parents house. Her 8-month-old son Owen was later confirmed […]
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
Mississippi man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Harrison County, coroner says
A motorcycle collided with the side of a semi-truck on Shaw Road.
Gulfport woman’s son arrested in her stabbing death, coroner says
The coroner identified the victim this morning.
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
Fourth person arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested the fourth suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday night. Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $250,000. Tuesday, three others involved in the incident were arrested. Joshua Luis...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on in Hancock County for a woman who escaped from the county jail Friday morning. Officials say Kasie Mitchell isn’t considered dangerous, and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies. The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for...
MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. John Himes Sr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
15-year-old who allegedly brought gun to Coast high school granted reduced bail after mother testifies
The judge granted the defenses request for a reduced bond after his mother testified. Here’s more from court.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother
Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
Early-morning wreck on I-10 causes second crash in Gautier
A four-vehicle accident blocked Interstate 10 eastbound at exit 61 near Gautier-Vancleave Road this morning. Capt. Johnathan Allmand said the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. after the drivers’ view was blocked coming over the bridge because of traffic being backed up by an earlier accident near the Pascagoula River bridge.
Man arrested on murder charge after woman stabbed to death in Gulfport
Here’s what we know.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people were arrested and one person is still wanted by Gulfport Police after a drive-by shooting Monday. Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault. A 19-year-old, Aniya Jakarie Winder, and a 25-year-old, Andrika Nicole Jones, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact.
