Jackson County, MS

Infant child dies in St. Martin house fire, coroner says

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

An infant child has died in a St. Martin house fire Sunday afternoon.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. confirmed the death.

The Sun Herald is awaiting a response from the fire department for more details about the blaze.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

