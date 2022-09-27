Read full article on original website
enid.org
Portion of Wheatridge Road Closed for Water Pipeline Construction
ENID, OK (September 30, 2022) – — Enid residents are one step closer to receiving water supply that will transition the city from its sole reliance of groundwater to a mixture of both surface and groundwater, as contractors continue construction on the water pipeline. Beginning Monday, October 3rd,...
enid.org
Emergency Water Outage due to Water Main Break
ENID, OK (September 30, 2022) – There is a possible emergency water outage and reduced water pressures in the following area block due to a water main break:. The expected time of water restoration is unknown at this time as crews evaluate the situation. Residents are encouraged to check...
edmondoutlook.com
The Crafted House
A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
news9.com
Silver Alert For 57-Year-Old Man In Ponca City Canceled
UPDATE 10/1/2022 7:45 PM: Authorities said Truelove returned home and is OK. The Silver Alert has been canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old man Saturday night by the Ponca City Police Department. Authorities say Timothy Truelove was last seen Saturday at 1020 E. Central around 4...
Good Samaritans help family after KFOR story airs about stolen tools
Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.
Large crash shuts down I-35 traffic in Noble County, 1 dead
Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 203 in Noble County are closed at this time because of an inquiry crash and grass fire.
classiccountry1070.com
More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
kaynewscow.com
Fatality accident reported north of Newkirk
NEWKIRK — The northbound lane of Highway 77, north of Newkirk, is closed as officials investigate a fatality accident that was reported at 10:58 a.m. today. Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said first responders were notified of an accident involving a semi and a vehicle in front of First Council Casino.
KOCO
Oklahoma state agents bust illegal marijuana grow operation
BRAMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma state agents busted an illegal marijuana grow operation. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spent the day on the scene in the town of Braman. They busted a business operating out of the old school. Agents told KOCO 5 they seized 18,000 plants at that location...
okcfox.com
Enid police looking for man who stole bike from high school
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid Police are looking for a man who stole a bike from Enid High School over the past weekend. Police say this man stole a gray, 26-inch men's Hyper Commute bicycle from a bike rack at Enid High School. If anyone recognizes him, they are...
Police investigate homicide in southwest OKC
When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by someone who told them there had been a murder.
edmondoutlook.com
Don’t Box Me In
Seven years ago, an aspiring boxer asked a coach what she could do to become a better boxer. “Move out of Oklahoma,” was the answer. Fortunately, Stephanie Tolson sought to change that narrative rather than change her address. “The boxing community in Oklahoma is small,” Stephanie explains. “I had to travel a lot and keep getting in peoples’ faces because there were very few females in boxing. Unless I wanted to keep boxing the same three females, I had to create new opportunities.” Now, with 21 boxing matches under her belt, the petite powerhouse is making great strides in expanding boxing prospects for other Oklahomans.
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
kaynewscow.com
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
KOCO
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
EDMOND, Okla. — The man accused of peeping through a teenager’s window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it’s not the only accusation against him. According to the...
news9.com
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
