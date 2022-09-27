Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
Dark Knight Star Christian Bale Reveals the One Star Wars Role He Would Play
Christian Bale has become somewhat of a Hollywood icon, with award-winning performances and blockbuster turns in a wide array of films. In recent years, Bale has put his stamp on some pretty major franchises, including playing Bruce Wayne / Batman in DC's Dark Knight trilogy, and recently Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. As it turns out, Bale has his sights set on another franchise as well — Star Wars. But as he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, he would only join the galaxy far far away if he could carry on the energy of the A New Hope stormtrooper who bangs his head on a doorframe in one scene — a moment that had little bearing on the plot, but has still become iconic nonetheless.
Scream Star Reveals Time Jump Between Fifth and Sixth Movies
The fifth Scream movie, simply titled Scream, hit theatres earlier this year, marking the first of the franchise since Scream 4 was released back in 2011. The latest installment was a hit, so it did not take long for a sixth movie to be announced. The next film is set to feature most of the fifth movie's survivors as well as longtime franchise star, Courteney Cox. Melissa Barrera, who starred as Samantha Carpenter in the fifth installment, recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
Chicago Med Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Undergoing Chemo While Filming TV Series
Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett has revealed that she's been diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer and that she's undergoing treatment while filming the popular NBC drama. Barrett confirmed the news in an interview with People, revealing that doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July and that she felt it was important to share her story — especially since her character, Maggie, battled cancer on Chicago Med.
The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.
Community Fans Are Freaking Out Over Movie Announcement
Today saw some huge news for fans of the beloved sitcom, Community. It's been seven years since the show came to an end after six seasons, and fans have been calling for "six seasons and a movie" ever since the series was still airing. After all these years, it was revealed that a movie is finally in development with Peacock. Ever since the news dropped this morning, fans have been celebrating on Twitter. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be returning. Currently, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not confirmed to be involved with the project, but Brown did tweet about it, so our hopes for a Shirley return are high.
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
DC's Stargirl is Not New Tonight, Here's When the New Episode Airs
With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, the challenges for the heroes of the JSA have only gotten more difficult. After running into numerous dead ends in their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), last week's "Chapter Four: The Evidence" saw the discovery of a major clue pointing to the return of Dragon King, but that clue doesn't come without some challenges of its own. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was seriously injured when he went back to the scene of the murder to investigate and, more than that, the final moments of the episode revealed that Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has started experiencing physical changes — including developing skin very similar to that of her father, Dragon King. It's a tense place for the series to be but if fans were hoping to find out what's next this week, they will have to wait just a bit longer. There isn't a new episode of DC's Stargirl this week.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2
In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.
The Walking Dead Teases New Setting for Rick/Michonne Series
Where in the world are Rick and Michonne? In The Walking Dead Universe, it's been more than six years since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) vanished in Virginia, disappearing aboard a CRM helicopter that transported him to the Civic Republic: a "hidden city" located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After setting sail on a trip to Maryland's Bloodsworth Island, we last saw Michonne (Danai Gurira) headed north in search of Rick, following a lead on the man we know Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) traded to the Civic Republic Military. In 2023, Rick and Michonne meet again in the untitled spinoff series created by showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
