#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hobbies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
disneydining.com

Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!

In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
TRAVEL
Vibe

Doja Cat Reveals Why Details Surrounding New Album Remain Under Wraps

Though Doja Cat had to back out from The Weeknd’s international tour, the newly-minted Grammy winner is still in the midst of her greatest season yet—whether she’s willing to open up about it or not. The “Kiss Me More” artist spoke to People somewhat regarding her new album. More from VIBE.comDoja Cat Wants Fans To Rave To Her Next AlbumM.I.A. Teases Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat CollaborationsDoja Cat On Shaving Head And Brows: "I Was Never Supposed To Have Hair" “I don’t know, man. I cannot say. I’m not gonna tell you! I’m not gonna tell anybody anything. I don’t care...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

This ‘Halloween’ 4K Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Perfect for Spooky Season: Pre-Order It Now

Countdown to Halloween! If you’re getting your horror watch list together, the Halloween 4K Collection box set is an absolute must-have for fans of the franchise. The collector’s edition box set, which will be released on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes three of the terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in history. Watch Michael Myers slash his way through the town of Handonfield taking on Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd) and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) and coming face to face with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This eight-disc box set contains theatrical releases and producer’s cuts of Halloween: The Curse of...
MOVIES
Collider

'Spirit Halloween' Review: Family-Friendly Scares, No Purchase Necessary

I don’t know what I really expected from Spirit Halloween: The Movie. I didn’t watch the trailers or read anything about it. I kind of figured it would be a cheesy slasher set in the store and hoped for some good kills in between being a giant commercial for the Halloween superstore.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Disney is finally making a movie about beloved Epcot mascot Figment

Both because of actual work from artists and from aggressive corporate acquisitions (not that there isn’t some art to writing a massive check), Disney controls possibly the greatest collection of beloved characters in the history of the world—including Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, and Dr. Erik Selvig from the Thor movies. But it also has beloved characters that mostly just exist as mascots in its theme parks, like the Hatbox Ghost or the robot from “Star Tours.”
MOVIES
msn.com

10 classic Disney characters we want to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney fan’s dream come true. You build your own Disney village and hang out with your favorite Disney characters. However, the game is only in early access, and the available pool of Disney characters is limited. When the title first came out in early access, only characters from My Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, and Wall-E were in the game. The title will quickly expand, and more characters end up being available. Iconic characters like Belle, Aladdin, Simba, and Scar are in the game’s files and will likely be part of the main game sooner rather than later. However, there are still some omissions we would love to see in the game at some point.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spirit Halloween Review

Spirit Halloween will be in limited theaters starting on Sept. 30 and will release on On Demand Oct. 11. Spirit Halloween sounds asinine on paper — turn America's favorite seasonal costume shop into a horror movie, because what, Party City passed? Welp, fret not! ​​David Poag's feature debut would fit snugly into Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming as the show-stopping headliner, providing a freakish but not too frightening gateway horror tale with sugar-high festive energies. As an independent genre bridge with only an abandoned department store at its core, Spirit Halloween (the movie) is far from a corporate cash-in. Dare this review deem Spirit Halloween a noteworthy new entry into family-friendly Halloween flick rotations?
MOVIES

