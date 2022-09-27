ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Staff Picks: Kansas Jayhawks

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) leads the team out of the tunnel against the Duke Blue Devils before the start of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 30, Kansas...
Scouting Kansas’ personnel

Iowa State’s matchup with Kansas this weekend may bring the most intrigue of any this season. The Cyclones, visiting an undefeated Jayhawk team, will become the villain in Lawrence, as I wrote this week. However, the intrigue in the matchup comes from more than just the records. Jared wrote...
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
Rus named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt senior tight end Jared Rus has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, which was won last year by former Cyclone Charlie Kolar. The semi-finalists were nominated by their schools as the best all-around student-athlete on their...
Iowa State Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Iowa State Cyclones. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Tre King, G Izaiah Brockington, G Caleb Grill, G Tre Jackson,...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake

(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41

Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.

