ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City

Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Walkabout#Diamonds#Traffic Signals#Construction Maintenance#Columbia State#Komu
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers

FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours

JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

One man left with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON CITY -- A Moniteau County man was left with serious injuries Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Jefferson City police officers responded to the 3800 block of Highway 50 west around 6:40 a.m. Investigations from the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit showed that Stephen Vaught, 45,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

School bus involved in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in I-70 Collision

Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Driver faces serious injuries after collision with school bus

MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus. The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to semi-truck overturned on I-70, no injuries reported

BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy