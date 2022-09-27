Read full article on original website
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Phoenix New Times
Try These 8 Standout Foods at the Arizona State Fair
When in doubt, put cereal on it. That seems to be the motto of the Arizona State Fair's food this year, with childhood faves like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap’n Crunch making appearances on everything from chicken sandwiches to funnel cakes. But even if it’s not coated in Crunch...
AZFamily
Immersive King Tut opens in Scottsdale’s Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family was inside of the most prestigious and popular art galleries, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Colton Shone got us a sneak peek into the latest mesmerizing art exhibit: Immersive King Tut. From Lighthouse Immersive, the same company that brought us Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, comes Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey into the Light.
12news.com
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought?
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought? Jamie Kagol takes a look at where the state stands.
AZFamily
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
AZFamily
Arizona News
More than 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from diet-related diseases and 90% of all US healthcare costs come from chronic diseases that could, in part, be helped by a better diet. Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By...
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs says container wall at border gaps not best use of Arizona resources
PHOENIX – Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said state resources at the southern border would be better used on measures that weren’t “political stunts,” referring to shipping containers put in place at wall gaps. “I want to use our state’s resources not for things...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
AZFamily
Impact of Arizona’s abortion law on pregnant women with complications
Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. The burn scar left behind by the Pipeline Fire will be impacting Flagstaff neighborhoods for years and Arizona’s Family got an exclusive tour. Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl. Updated: 32 minutes ago.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
AZFamily
Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes. Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville...
Here Are 5 Weird Arizona Town Names You Probably Can't Pronounce
Arizona is home to many towns with unique names.
Comments / 8