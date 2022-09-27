ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'It sounds like a movie': Mainers ride out Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — The world is beginning to get a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm tore across Florida's western coast with historic wind, rain and storm surge before moving further inland. Among the millions of Floridians in Ian's path, some Mainers who...
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland

As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples

Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be seen submerged in water. The fire chief said when the fire station became flooded, a fire truck started smoking and crews had to push it outside.
Frost and freezes tonight

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Maine mom captures moment bus driver drives off with her in doorway after argument

LOVELL, Maine — Emily Poitras contacted WMTW with a video showing herself and her child's bus driver getting into an argument over her daughter's use of a cell phone. Poitras said her daughter doesn't usually ride the bus but told her mother the bus driver was yelling and threatening the girl and other kids on the bus. She adds the whole moment had her stunned.
Maine Marathon beneficiary 'Through These Doors' helps domestic abuse victims

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the beneficiaries of this weekend’s Maine Marathon is the group calledThrough These Doors. The organization helps all victims of domestic violence through its 24/7 helpline that gives people access to emergency shelter, support groups, help with transitional housing and other housing, support groups, legal assistance, and child care help.
Maine Menu: Pumpkin Cobbler

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — What is one of the best flavors of fall? Pumpkin. In this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley reunited with high school classmate Margaret Arsenault to make a pumpkin-themed cobbler. Click the video above to watch our full story. PUMPKIN COBBLER RECIPE. 1 1/4 cups flour.
