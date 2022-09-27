The Panorama Panthers will be on the road to take on rival West Central Valley. It’ll be a battle between teams that have had their ups and downs this season. After winning their first game against Colfax-Mingo, 57-33, Panorama has been on a four game losing streak. Losing to Pella Christian, Central Decatur, Van Meter, and Interstate 35. The Panthers will have to do it once again with their leading rusher Ryan Cogil. Panorama will have to look to the depth of their backfield to step up in this game.

