Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, 59, of Glidden
Private family funeral service for Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, age 59, of Glidden, IA, will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Tuesday, October 4. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Halbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wendel Holliday, 89, of Greenfield
Funeral services for Wendel Holliday, 89, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Larry Charier, 74, of Carroll
Funeral services for Larry Chartier, age 74, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams to run at Leon Fox Invite today
Greene County is among the schools running today at Perry’s Leon Fox Coed Cross-Country Invitational. It’s named after the former Perry coach and is held at the Perry Golf & Country Club just north of Perry. There will be races for middle school and high school girls and boys with team and individual awards presented.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Conservation Identifying Different Hawks Tomorrow
The Dallas County Conservation is asking the public to spend time with them identifying different types of hawks migration patterns. This will be a fast-paced program that takes place at Forest Museum Park in Perry from 9 to 10am on Saturday. The program will look at identifying field marks for different hawks in flight. Every participant will make their own field guide while the naturalist draws it on an overhead projector. This event will be preparation for the upcoming Hawk Watch. Registration is encouraged which is linked here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/30/2022)-Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Interim Director Matt Wetrich gives us an update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota
Celebration of Life for William Rhoads, age 65 of Glenwood, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jim Smith, 87, of Greenfield
Funeral Services for Jim Smith, 87, of Greenfield will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. A luncheon will be held at the church following the committal services. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- The Giant Bubble Show
Logan Jimenez will be putting on a Giant Bubble Show in Guthrie Center on October 6th.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Girls Wrestling Program Names First Head Coach Amanda Carl
Girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport and the Panorama Girls Wrestling Program names their head coach for their first season. Amanda Carl is the first ever head coach for the Panorama Girls Wrestling program which will be shared with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center and West Central Valley High Schools. Carl is a graduate of West Central Valley along with wrestling for the Matpac program from 1991 to 1998 and she coached peewee girls wrestling. She says the interest level has been high for girls wrestling and she is excited to get the program started.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Fundraiser 5K at Spring Lake Park is Tomorrow
A new event to support a local cause is happening tomorrow. Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated in Jefferson is hosting the first ever Both Feet In 5K at Spring Lake Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Iowa House Incorporated that helps pay for less fortunate individuals that use Midwest Behavioral Services.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Key road contest for Rams at Red Oak
A pair of 4-1 high school football teams square off tonight when Greene County travels to Red Oak. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are the only team in Class 2A District 8 with a 2-0 record while four teams are 1-1 in the district, including Red Oak. The Tigers are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County High School Band Excited to Participate in Carroll Band Day
The Greene County High School marching band is making a return to an area contest on Saturday. Director Wes Anderson tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are participating in the 65th Annual Carroll Parade Band Day, which he says has been two years since the last time they competed in the parade contest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country Competes Today
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams will both be competing today in near perfect conditions, as they will both be racing at different events. The boys will be competing at Southeast Polk and the girls will be running at Perry. The girls are coming off of a solid 9th place finish out...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair Fire And Rescue to Serve a Sunday Harvest Meal
The Adair Fire and Rescue is asking the public to join them for a harvest meal. The departments will have a meal that consists of a hamburger, chips, water and dessert for $10. There will be a sit down or drive through option at the Adair Fire Hall on Sunday from 11am until 2pm. All proceeds will go towards the fire and rescue department. For the ability to call ahead use the number listed.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panthers and Wildcats Renew Their Rivalry Tonight
The Panorama Panthers will be on the road to take on rival West Central Valley. It’ll be a battle between teams that have had their ups and downs this season. After winning their first game against Colfax-Mingo, 57-33, Panorama has been on a four game losing streak. Losing to Pella Christian, Central Decatur, Van Meter, and Interstate 35. The Panthers will have to do it once again with their leading rusher Ryan Cogil. Panorama will have to look to the depth of their backfield to step up in this game.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jayette Swimmers Earn Split at Newton
PHS Swim Team traveled to the Newton YMCA Tuesday night, Sept 27. They swam against the. Newton(NCMP) and Oskaloosa. The Newton YMCA is a 25 meter pool, so the times from. tonight have to be converted to yards to compare with our other meets. The times reported. tonight are all...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Candidate Forum to be at Churdan Library
A Greene County candidate forum is taking place next week. The Churdan Public Library is hosting the event on Monday at 7pm. The program will feature the one contested local race for Greene County Supervisor District Five with Republican Dan Benitz and Democrat Mike Holden. The other candidates who will also be in attendance and are running unopposed for the upcoming election include Republican incumbent for Supervisor District Three Dawn Rudolph, Republican incumbent for County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen, Democrat incumbent for County Recorder Deb McDonald and the Libertarian incumbent for County Attorney Thomas Laehn.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Halloween Vendor Fair Will Provide A Shopping Opportunity
There will be an opportunity for those living in Stuart to shop for various items tomorrow. The Halloween Vendor Fair will take place from 10:30 to 4pm at the Stuart Skating Rink on Saturday. There will be vendors that will sell numerous goods from clothing, jewelry, soap, candles and other products. Along with a vendor fair there will be a free will donation opportunity to give to the local schools nutritional program. This donation will benefit those families that need assistance paying their child’s food balance.
Comments / 0