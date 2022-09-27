ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WDSU

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Rescue efforts are underway with roughly 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, many communities destroyed and countless people trapped. The storm has left the state and reentered...
FLORIDA STATE
WDSU

Beautiful Thursday in SELA and Ian in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ian is about 40 miles east of Orlando, Florida. It is moving northeast at about 8mph with 65mph winds. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. The center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
WDSU

Sunny through weekend!

We are on a roll! Great weather through the weekend and even into next week. The wind is dying down. The humidity is still low. Lows drop into the 50s to mid 60s. Some upper 40s are possible on the Northshore. Sunny this weekend. Highs low to mid 80s. Gradual warming trend next week with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Ian is now post-tropical after moving onshore at 2:05 PM EDT near Georgetown, SC. Dry air, wind shear, cooler air have caused Ian to lose tropical characteristics. Forecast to move across North Carolina, and dissipate by Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

We've got smoke!

We've been at risk for brush fires and the like for the past couple of days because of low humidity, breezy conditions and dry brush. Seeing a lot of smoke by the Orleans and St. Bernard parish line. Ian is a hurricane again. It is about 240 miles South of Charleston, South Carolina. Max winds 75 mph. Moving NNE 10 mph. Forecast to move towards South Carolina and onshore Friday with 80 mph winds. Storm surge may be 4-7 feet. 6-8-12" rain possible. Back home the weather is beautiful. Sunny and breezy today. Highs upper 70s. Chilly Friday morning. Lows upper 40s to low 60s. Highs Friday upper 70s to low 80s. Sunny weekend. Highs low to mid 80s.
CHARLESTON, SC
WDSU

Beautiful fall weather continues, still tracking Ian

Have you been enjoying the fall weather? Me too! But we'll start to warm back up by this weekend. The bad news is temperatures start to get pretty warm over the weekend with highs back in the mid 80s, but the good news is the humidity stays low. I don't even see a little dose of humidity until we get into next week where the slightest chance of an isolated shower returns by Tuesday. Even then, it won't be anything like what we experience through the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

St. Tammany President dubs Sept. 30 as Heath Allen Day

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Friday marked the last day for Heath Allen at WDSU. After 28 years covering news across southeast Louisiana, Allen entered retirement while being honored for his contributions. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper joined WDSU News This Morning to present Allen with a special...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana governor to go abroad to talk insurance, energy

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana continues to be plagued by a spiraling insurance crisis, including thousands of claims still unpaid following a series of hurricanes, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to London this week to meet with underwriter Lloyd's of London. According to Louisiana Department of Insurance data,...
LOUISIANA STATE

