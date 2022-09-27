Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Rescue efforts are underway with roughly 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, many communities destroyed and countless people trapped. The storm has left the state and reentered...
WDSU
Beautiful Thursday in SELA and Ian in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Ian is about 40 miles east of Orlando, Florida. It is moving northeast at about 8mph with 65mph winds. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. The center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday.
WDSU
Sunny through weekend!
We are on a roll! Great weather through the weekend and even into next week. The wind is dying down. The humidity is still low. Lows drop into the 50s to mid 60s. Some upper 40s are possible on the Northshore. Sunny this weekend. Highs low to mid 80s. Gradual warming trend next week with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Ian is now post-tropical after moving onshore at 2:05 PM EDT near Georgetown, SC. Dry air, wind shear, cooler air have caused Ian to lose tropical characteristics. Forecast to move across North Carolina, and dissipate by Sunday morning.
WDSU
We've got smoke!
We've been at risk for brush fires and the like for the past couple of days because of low humidity, breezy conditions and dry brush. Seeing a lot of smoke by the Orleans and St. Bernard parish line. Ian is a hurricane again. It is about 240 miles South of Charleston, South Carolina. Max winds 75 mph. Moving NNE 10 mph. Forecast to move towards South Carolina and onshore Friday with 80 mph winds. Storm surge may be 4-7 feet. 6-8-12" rain possible. Back home the weather is beautiful. Sunny and breezy today. Highs upper 70s. Chilly Friday morning. Lows upper 40s to low 60s. Highs Friday upper 70s to low 80s. Sunny weekend. Highs low to mid 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Hurricane Ian impacts: Louisiana provides resources to Florida residents
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is lending a helping hand to Florida as the state is hammered by Hurricane Ian. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and offered resources to help residents impacted by the storm. Edwards said resources are already on...
WDSU
Louisiana National Guard deploys to Florida to assist in Ian recovery efforts
Louisiana National Guard members are on the way to Florida to help in recovery efforts. More than 80 personnel left Slidell Thursday morning to assist with search and rescue operations. Nearly 30 tactical vehicles were also deployed to the hardest hit areas. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has...
WDSU
Beautiful fall weather continues, still tracking Ian
Have you been enjoying the fall weather? Me too! But we'll start to warm back up by this weekend. The bad news is temperatures start to get pretty warm over the weekend with highs back in the mid 80s, but the good news is the humidity stays low. I don't even see a little dose of humidity until we get into next week where the slightest chance of an isolated shower returns by Tuesday. Even then, it won't be anything like what we experience through the summer.
WDSU
Watch: Rapping grandma runs for office starring in this must-see video
SALT LAKE CITY — An 80-year old known as the rapping granny is running for office in Utah and she has released a rap video to introduce herself to voters. Linda Paulson is a mother of 9 and a grandmother of 35. In her video, she sings, "My name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
WDSU
St. Tammany President dubs Sept. 30 as Heath Allen Day
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Friday marked the last day for Heath Allen at WDSU. After 28 years covering news across southeast Louisiana, Allen entered retirement while being honored for his contributions. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper joined WDSU News This Morning to present Allen with a special...
WDSU
Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
WDSU
Truck sought that hit a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office unit and left the scene
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle that hit one of their units and drove off. According to deputies, a white man who appeared to be in his 20s was driving a Nissan Frontier when he sideswiped a fully marked St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office unit and fled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Louisiana governor to go abroad to talk insurance, energy
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana continues to be plagued by a spiraling insurance crisis, including thousands of claims still unpaid following a series of hurricanes, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to London this week to meet with underwriter Lloyd's of London. According to Louisiana Department of Insurance data,...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
Comments / 0