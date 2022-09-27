Tropical Storm Ian is about 40 miles east of Orlando, Florida. It is moving northeast at about 8mph with 65mph winds. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. The center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO