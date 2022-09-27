Read full article on original website
Related
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with ‘Svengoolie’
Rich Koz says he is flattered and even a bit overwhelmed at times by the size of the multigenerational fandom dedicated to "Svengoolie," his weekly horror and comedy programming block.
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
Comments / 0