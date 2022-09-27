Adoption fees for pigs to be waived in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Humane Society is waiving the adoption fee for over 20 pigs.
This Pig-apalooza Adoption Event will be held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at the offsite barnyard located at 61 Clover Lane, Swannanoa from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The fee will be waived for approvided adopters.
For questions, more details, or if you are interested in adopting a pig, you can email adoptions@ashevillehumane.org.
