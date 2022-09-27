ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoption fees for pigs to be waived in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Humane Society is waiving the adoption fee for over 20 pigs.

This Pig-apalooza Adoption Event will be held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at the offsite barnyard located at 61 Clover Lane, Swannanoa from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The fee will be waived for approvided adopters.

For questions, more details, or if you are interested in adopting a pig, you can email adoptions@ashevillehumane.org.

