disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Amazon’s new Echo dot devices come with built-in temperature sensors, and you can pre-order them now
Amazon announced a bevy of new products at its annual hardware event yesterday afternoon, revealing a Kindle you can write on, an updated Fire TV cube and four new Echo Alexa-enabled smart speakers, some of which are available to pre-order now.The company revealed a new 5th generation Echo dot and Echo dot with clock, as well as a new white version of the Echo studio, plus a software update for the existing Echo studio.One of the most interesting items on Amazon’s agenda was a new device called the halo rise, which is a bedside clock, lamp and sleep tracker all-in-one....
CNET
Everything Amazon Announced at Its 2022 Hardware Event
Well ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon introduced on Wednesday a slew of new or updated devices: a Kindle e-reader, Echo smart speakers, Ring and Blink security cameras, Fire TVs and accessories and Eero network hardware. (Yup, I think that constitutes a slew.) Most notably, the Kindle Scribe promises...
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
NEW YORK — (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called...
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
reviewed.com
Amazon just announced 15 new Alexa features—here's what to know
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have an Alexa-compatible device in your home, you know that Amazon’s digital assistant is capable of hundreds of tasks, from controlling smart home devices and making phone calls to ordering a Starbucks drink. Alexa already has a seemingly endless number of useful skills, but Amazon just announced that they’re making her even more capable with a host of new abilities.
Apartment Therapy
The Brand Behind Some of Our Favorite Cooking Thermometers Just Launched a New Model — With 5,000 Hours of Battery Life!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know that old thermometer you’ve got? Yes, I’m talking about the one that’s been taped to the wall, useless for the last decade. Are you looking away in embarrassment? Don’t! We’ve all been there. The truth is, with all the wild heat waves and unpredictable weather, no one would blame you if you wanted to know just how ridiculously warm it is inside your home — even if that no-longer-functioning thermometer isn’t doing the trick. After all, the temperature inside your space doesn’t just dictate how sweaty you will be when cooking and cleaning, it can have a whole slew of unexpected outcomes.
Pet-friendly robots, bedside sleep tracking, and everything else you missed at Amazon's big hardware event
Techtober may still be a couple days away, but Amazon is not wasting any time getting us started on a high note, and today the company unveiled a dizzying array of new products and enhancements to existing ones. We've already highlighted some of the major stand-outs, like the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe, or the new Echo Dots and the cool way Amazon's using them to act as Wi-Fi range extenders, but that's just scratching the service. Let's take a look at the best of the rest of what Amazon had to share, including robot upgrades, new Fire TVs, and lots more.
CNET
Amazon Finds New Fire TV Remote Under Cushions (With Your Voice)
Keep losing your Fire TV remote? Amazon now offers a remote that doesn't go missing so easily. The $35 Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with a remote-finder feature that will help you locate the device with a voice command. The clicker also comes with a number of other features, including...
TechCrunch
Studio’s private group camcorder app lets friends create ‘episodes’ by combing 10-second videos
These albums, or “studios” as they’re called, are available to everyone in the group as a way to record and share everyday memories or vlogs in a more creative format than seen in your standard group chat. The app is today launching to the general public, backed...
