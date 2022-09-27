Read full article on original website
Dave Gauvin
3d ago
It's still kind of dark. Also, it doesn't say who's fault it was. When I was 12, I tried turning around in the rain. I was at FAULT because I didn't look.I'm 67 and will still admit it! 🥰
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
15-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash at Schaefer and Paul streets that critically injured a teen in Dearborn. According to Dearborn Police, a 15-year-old boy was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line
TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago. Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester Hills man dies after Jeep driver runs red light while on cellphone, crashes into car
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man has died after the driver of a Jeep ran a red light while using her cellphone and crashed into the car he was in at an intersection, police said. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads. Maddox is Black with a light...
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘They stole my van at gunpoint’: Amazon driver carjacked while delivering packages in Detroit
DETROIT – An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit. The carjacking happened on Detroit’s west side and was caught on camera. The video shows the driver walking away as the robber takes off. When the driver exited her van a gunman approached her and stole...
fox2detroit.com
Doctor whose 9-year-old nephew died in ATV accident warns of dangers
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - At work, Dr. Jim Getzinger is saving people in the emergency room at Beaumont Royal Oak. Outside of work, he is sharing a message that he hopes saves people after losing his nephew Andrew in an ATV accident. "In 2013 I was notified by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
The Oakland Press
Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
