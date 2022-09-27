ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Dave Gauvin
3d ago

It's still kind of dark. Also, it doesn't say who's fault it was. When I was 12, I tried turning around in the rain. I was at FAULT because I didn't look.I'm 67 and will still admit it! 🥰

Reply(1)
2
Related
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Detroit#Traffic Accident#Beaumont Hospital Trenton#Children S Hospital
WTOL 11

Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line

TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy