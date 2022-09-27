ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC Los Angeles

Arizona Attorney General Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Unconstitutional' in Legal Challenge to Biden's Plan

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Back Up to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is back promoting white nationalist Nick Fuentes, despite attempts to distance himself in the past from the alt-right leader—and Fuentes is lapping it up. “Thank you Rep. Gosar!” the Unite the Right attendee said on Telegram after Gosar tweeted out a trailer for the documentary The Most Canceled Man in America, which features Fuentes. Earlier this year, Gosar recorded a speech for Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering then claimed his participation was the result of “miscommunication” when Kevin McCarthy criticized it. Gosar’s congressional office didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment about cozying up to Fuentes again.Rep. Paul Gosar, after speaking at AFPAC on Friday night, and then saying he denounces “white racism” at CPAC on Saturday morning, is now meeting with white nationalist and Unite the Right attendee Nick Fuentes with a CPAC lanyard around his neck. pic.twitter.com/Dv0XIEqtaJ— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers were placed on administrative leave. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada against a high-stakes political backdrop in the western battleground state a month before the November elections.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy