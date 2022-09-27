ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression

The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
ABC News

Hayden Panettiere opens up about giving up custody of her daughter

Actress Hayden Panettiere is opening up about "the most heartbreaking thing" she's ever had to do. In new "Red Table Talk" clips posted Wednesday, the "Nashville" star told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about relinquishing custody of her only child Kaya, 7, in 2018 to her ex, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, Kaya's father.
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere details her, Wladimir Klitschko’s current custody arrangement

Hayden Panettiere described her and Wladimir Klitschko’s custody arrangement of daughter Kaya — and her “hope” that it will change. Since the former boxer obtained full custody of the now-7-year-old in 2018, the little one has “never been back to California,” Panettiere told the “Red Table Talk” co-hosts on Wednesday. The “Remember the Titans” star noted that she has “seen” her daughter, who lived in Ukraine until she was taken “elsewhere because it was dangerous” when Russia invaded. “I go over there. … I wish there was more of a bringing her to visit,” the “Nashville” alum, 33, said. However, the actress has not...
TVLine

Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'

On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
People

Hayden Panettiere Says She Was Unaware of Custody Agreement Until Daughter Was Already in Ukraine

"It wasn't fully my decision," the actress says of relinquishing custody of her only child to ex Wladimir Klitschko in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Hayden Panettiere thought her daughter Kaya was only on a visit with her father in Ukraine when the actress realized the toddler would be staying for good. The actress, 33, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya. In 2018, amidst...
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
People

Hayden Panettiere Says Most Misunderstood Thing About Her Is She Would 'Easily Throw Out My Child'

The actress shares her truth for the first time about custody of her only child, daughter Kaya, in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Hayden Panettiere wants to set the record straight that relinquishing custody of her daughter Kaya was not something she could "easily" do. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress shares new details about how the decision came about for her daughter Kaya to live with her father, Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko. Speaking to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch

Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
E! News

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Shares Rare Glimpse Into Relationship With Ryan Edwards and His Family

Watch: Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Ryan Edwards. Perhaps time truly heals most wounds. While documenting her life for Teen Mom cameras, Maci Bookout McKinney has been open about her distant relationship with ex Ryan Edwards and his extended family. The tension came to a head with an explosive disagreement during the reunion show in April 2021. In fact, Ryan and his parents stepped away from the franchise soon after the episode aired.
