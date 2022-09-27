Read full article on original website
Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression
The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
Hayden Panettiere opens up about giving up custody of her daughter
Actress Hayden Panettiere is opening up about "the most heartbreaking thing" she's ever had to do. In new "Red Table Talk" clips posted Wednesday, the "Nashville" star told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about relinquishing custody of her only child Kaya, 7, in 2018 to her ex, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, Kaya's father.
Hayden Panettiere details her, Wladimir Klitschko’s current custody arrangement
Hayden Panettiere described her and Wladimir Klitschko’s custody arrangement of daughter Kaya — and her “hope” that it will change. Since the former boxer obtained full custody of the now-7-year-old in 2018, the little one has “never been back to California,” Panettiere told the “Red Table Talk” co-hosts on Wednesday. The “Remember the Titans” star noted that she has “seen” her daughter, who lived in Ukraine until she was taken “elsewhere because it was dangerous” when Russia invaded. “I go over there. … I wish there was more of a bringing her to visit,” the “Nashville” alum, 33, said. However, the actress has not...
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'
On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
Hayden Panettiere Worries That Her Daughter Is Experiencing ‘Trauma’ Without A Mom
The “Nashville” star, who relinquished custody of the child to her ex, shared a disturbing conversation that she had with the two.
Hayden Panettiere Says She Was Unaware of Custody Agreement Until Daughter Was Already in Ukraine
"It wasn't fully my decision," the actress says of relinquishing custody of her only child to ex Wladimir Klitschko in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Hayden Panettiere thought her daughter Kaya was only on a visit with her father in Ukraine when the actress realized the toddler would be staying for good. The actress, 33, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya. In 2018, amidst...
Hayden Panettiere Says Most Misunderstood Thing About Her Is She Would 'Easily Throw Out My Child'
The actress shares her truth for the first time about custody of her only child, daughter Kaya, in this week's episode of Red Table Talk Hayden Panettiere wants to set the record straight that relinquishing custody of her daughter Kaya was not something she could "easily" do. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress shares new details about how the decision came about for her daughter Kaya to live with her father, Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko. Speaking to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield...
