Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
House Passes Stopgap Funding Measure to Avoid Looming Federal Government Shutdown
The House of Representatives voted to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until mid-December. Without the measure, the government would have shut down before the end of Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the deadline at midnight. The House passed a...
NBC San Diego
FBI Seized Almost 200,000 Pages of Documents From Trump at Mar-A-Lago, His Lawyers Say in New Court Filing
FBI agents seized nearly 200,000 pages of documents from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump, his lawyers revealed in a new court filing. It was previously known that FBI agents took about 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach during an Aug. 8 raid in connection with a criminal investigation of his removal of government documents from the White House when he left office in early 2021.
NBC San Diego
House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
Business Insider
The DOJ filed a motion to speed up its appeal of the Mar-a-Lago special master, saying the process is hindering its criminal investigation
The Justice Department's filing came one day after a judge granted Trump's lawyers' request to extend the special-master review.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
‘Day Without Us' Protesters Walk Out Over Abortion-Rights Reversal, Days Before Supreme Court Returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Back Up to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is back promoting white nationalist Nick Fuentes, despite attempts to distance himself in the past from the alt-right leader—and Fuentes is lapping it up. “Thank you Rep. Gosar!” the Unite the Right attendee said on Telegram after Gosar tweeted out a trailer for the documentary The Most Canceled Man in America, which features Fuentes. Earlier this year, Gosar recorded a speech for Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering then claimed his participation was the result of “miscommunication” when Kevin McCarthy criticized it. Gosar’s congressional office didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment about cozying up to Fuentes again.Rep. Paul Gosar, after speaking at AFPAC on Friday night, and then saying he denounces “white racism” at CPAC on Saturday morning, is now meeting with white nationalist and Unite the Right attendee Nick Fuentes with a CPAC lanyard around his neck. pic.twitter.com/Dv0XIEqtaJ— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers were placed on administrative leave. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada against a high-stakes political backdrop in the western battleground state a month before the November elections.
Comments / 0