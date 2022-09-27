MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett are parting ways. Scott, who was previously married to Jeff Bezos before tying the knot with Jewett in 2021, filed for divorce from Jewett on Sept. 26, per court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 28. According to the documents, the pair share a written separation contract which Scott is asking the court to uphold in their split. The separation contract will be used to divide their possessions, property, assets and debts.

