Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Miguel Matthews, 42, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim, Matthews’ ex-girlfriend, reportedly told Gainesville Police Department Officers that Matthews pointed a gun at her and would not let her leave the Pine Ridge apartment. She said she was eventually able to sneak out of the apartment and call the police.
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
Levy County man arrested after attempted looting in Bronson
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - While the recovery effort for Ian is bringing out the best in people, it also brought out the worst of a looter in Levy County. Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Matthew Adams was arrested Thursday morning. He is accused of kicking in the door of a...
Man mauled by police K-9 pleads not guilty to felony charges related to traffic stop that turned violent
The man who fled a traffic stop and left behind a stolen pistol in his car before suffering a horrific injury when he was mauled by a police K-9 formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons charges that prosecutors are continuing to pursue. Terrell Marquis Bradley, 31, of Gainesville lost...
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
Woman arrested for defrauding business of $65,835 in paychecks made out to former employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kimberly Dawn Price, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly filling out timecards for a former employee and then depositing the checks to her own account, for a total of $65,835 over about a year.
Man arrested for threatening to shoot family member
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Donald Campbell, 34, was arrested last night and charged with domestic aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot a family member. An uninvolved family member called 911 about an incident that happened Saturday evening, and a Gainesville Police Department officer contacted the victim, who said he and Campbell had an argument and that Campbell had taken a firearm out of a closet, racked the slide, and pointed it at him, saying, “I’ll fire you up.” The victim said he was afraid Campbell would shoot him.
Alachua County man arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Dean Schol, Jr., 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that Schol had sent her text messages threatening suicide, and when she returned to the home she shared with him, they began arguing. She said she told him she was going to pack and leave, but she said he told her he wouldn’t allow her to leave and was going to use a rifle to “blow her head off.” She said she retreated to her bedroom to pack and began sending texts to a Gainesville Police Department officer who had previously told her she could reach out if she ever needed help. During this time, Schol allegedly closed and locked a doorway in the hall, preventing the victim from leaving.
Gainesville man kidnaps, threatens to fatally shoot girlfriend
A Gainesville man threatened to kill his girlfriend and confined her in their house after expressing suicidal thoughts through text Monday morning. Ronald Schol Jr., a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to court records. Schol was arrested on scene and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 5:24 Monday morning.
Man says he stole candy bars to go to jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stefan W. Thomas, 53, was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing several candy bars from the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a man shoplifting at the store. The store clerk reportedly told the deputy that the man had said, “You might as well call the police because I am going to steal these candy bars so that I can go to jail.” The man was later identified as Thomas.
16-year-old charged as adult in July armed robbery
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Anthony Ricchiuti, 16, of Old Town, has been charged as an adult with armed burglary and armed robbery in a July incident involving Amanda Reann Messer, 21, and another juvenile. Messer allegedly drove Ricchiuti and the other juvenile to the robbery location and waited in...
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
