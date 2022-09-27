Read full article on original website
Related
How do some areas in Indiana tackle rural transit?
Unable to load the audio player. The Area 10 Agency focuses on care for seniors, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. Their transit program is open to the general public. The agency serves four rural counties with its rural public transit program: Putnam, Owen, Lawrence and Monroe. Chris Myers is...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
wrtv.com
USPS hosting multiple job fairs in Indianapolis throughout October
INDIANAPOLIS — It takes a lot of employees to sort through all the holiday cards, packages and regular mail. The United States Postal Service is hosting multiple job fairs throughout the month of October to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Pay starts at up to $19.62...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auditor says all automatic taxpayer refunds are mailed
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz has confirmed. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a […]
WISH-TV
Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Construction of local section of Nickel Plate Trail begins soon
Construction is expected to begin next year on a local 10-mile stretch of the Nickel Plate Trail. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works held a public meeting this week to share information about the project, which includes multi-use spur connections at East 62nd Street to Eastwood Middle School and East 86th west to Sahm Park.
Inside Indiana Business
Job fair offers a variety of career paths
Job News USA is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Job Fair will take place at the Marriott Indianapolis East from 10am to 2pm. More than two dozen employers will be on-site, including Eli Lilly and Co., Fed-Ex, Heartland Food Group, as well as several staffing agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
wbaa.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Four hopefuls seek three Pike Township school board seats
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Join Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI to hear from candidates for IPS school board at a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Branch. RSVP and submit questions here.Four candidates are seeking election to the school board for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, which educates roughly 11,000 students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
DHL opens new service center on Indy’s east side
International shipping company DHL has cut the ribbon on its new DHL Express service center in Indianapolis. The company invested nearly $8 million to relocate to the facility on the city’s east side that is nearly double the size of its previous location. The newly-constructed facility, located at 345...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
wfyi.org
Meet the four candidates seeking three seats on IPS school board
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board of school commissioners. None are incumbents. The winners will oversee a tumultuous period of change for the state’s largest district, as IPS considers whether to close seven schools and break up its K-8 schools to form standalone middle schools in an attempt to address declining enrollment and a future financial crisis.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
Why Vonnegut's face is green and needs a refresh
An iconic mural in Downtown Indianapolis is receiving a facelift. When Pamela Bliss first painted the Kurt Vonnegutt mural for the 2011 Super Bowl mural series the vibrant colors helped make it a favorite. Bliss said people comment on it all the time, one couple even got engaged under it.
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0