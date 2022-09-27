ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Gives Canada a New Look and Greater Detail

Microsoft Flight Simulator added World Update XI on Thursday, embellishing the virtual airspace above Canada for more rewarding exploration, the publisher said. Players of the ultrarealistic flight sim can now aviate over more accurately mapped and detailed metropolises like Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto or explore remote locations on bush trips through the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver Island and Newfoundland.
