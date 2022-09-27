Read full article on original website
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Yardbarker
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
Lip-reading fans are convinced that cameras caught Jimmy Garoppolo ripping Kyle Shanahan's play calls
Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos was a beyond frustrating effort for the San Francisco 49ers. In their first game since Trey Lance went down with a season-ending leg injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was tasked once again with leading the Niners offense. And, well, he did not seem to...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
Yardbarker
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
thecomeback.com
Neuroscientist’s tragic Tua Tagovailoa prediction goes viral
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury that appeared to leave him noticeably dizzy on the field, leading to plenty of confusion when he was allowed to return to the game soon after. Despite an ongoing investigation as to how he was allowed to return...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
