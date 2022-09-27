ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him

It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady. The latest installment of the quarterback rivalry is nearly upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Sunday Night Football clash. It’s an entertaining rivalry, but there might be a more impressive one still raging on. Brady vs. Father Time. […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade

Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury

Many fans were outraged at the NFL after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in Week 4. Tagovailoa was seemingly concussed during their previous game a few days ago. Despite the warning signs, though, league officials cleared the QB through the concussion protocol. After Tua’s injury, fans started to question whether it […] The post Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown shows he’s a devoted dad after birth of first child

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown revealed that his girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy ahead of Week 4, per Josh Tolentino. They decided to name his son A.J. Brown Jr, officially making him A.J. Brown Sr. Tolentino later shared a report that highlights Brown’s dedication to both football and his family. “A.J. Brown […] The post Eagles’ A.J. Brown shows he’s a devoted dad after birth of first child appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gavin Escobar, former Cowboys TE, passed away at 31 after tragic accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is reportedly dead after a tragic rock climbing accident. According to ESPN, Escobar was found dead together with another person in California. “The Riverside County sheriff’s coroner’s office on Thursday identified Escobar along with one other climber, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. Firefighters found them dead after a climbing accident […] The post Gavin Escobar, former Cowboys TE, passed away at 31 after tragic accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
Bears QB Justin Fields won’t love David Montgomery update for Week 4 vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears have officially ruled out David Montgomery from their Week 4 road matchup against the New York Giants due to his right ankle and knee injuries, the team announced on Friday. Montgomery suffered the injuries during the Bears’ second drive of their Week 3 home win over the Houston Texans. The fourth-year running […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields won’t love David Montgomery update for Week 4 vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa gets official injury status for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are set to play on short rest in Week 4 as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals for Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa, who was banged up during the Week 3 win over the Bills, is hoping to be ready to play for the clash in Cincinnati, but the Dolphins have yet to decide whether or not to he will suit up. Via Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has officially been ruled questionable to play in Week 4.
Mac Jones injury saga takes another twist ahead of Patriots-Packers game

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay this weekend. However, it is still unclear whether or not they will have Mac Jones under center. Jones is listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar reported that the QB was at practice on Friday. It should be mentioned that Lazar said Jones was mainly performing stationary throws.
