digitalspy.com
Star Trek legend and Teen Wolf star join Prey's Amber Midthunder in Netflix Avatar: Last Airbender show
Star Trek legend George Takei, Teen Wolf star Arden Cho and Prey actress Amber Midthunder are the latest cast members to join Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service posted a list of actors who have boarded the series alongside their animated counterparts.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
Netflix's You Introduces its New Cast of Characters in Season 4 Teaser
Hello, You. The Netflix thriller will soon return for a two-part Season 4. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Part 1 of You's fourth installment will arrive on Netflix February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 10, 2023. Season 4 of You follows Joe...
Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple
Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.” The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March. Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he...
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 29, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, September 29, 2022?
spoilertv.com
Dark Matter - Alice Braga & Jimmi Simpson Join Apple TV+ Series
Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) are set as leads opposite Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, at Apple TV+. As previously announced, Jennifer Connelly also stars in the series from Sony Television and also executive produced by Edgerton.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
spoilertv.com
Echoes - Review
Echoes is a Netflix drama miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy that premiered in August 2022. Despite being an Australian production, the show was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Main characters Leni and Gina are played by actress Michelle Monaghan. Consisting of 7 episodes, the plot follows a pair of twin sisters who share a thrilling secret. They began switching places when they were younger and continue to do so as a way of both maintaining excitement in life and escaping normalcy or routine. Although the trailer and first episode have elements of suspense, for the most part the show is dominated by drama which was partly disappointing for me. What kept me interested was questioning which twin is living which life and how their families would react to the knowledge of them pretending to be each other. The twins’ older sister Claudia holds a secret of her own that highlights the way she has been overshadowed by them for years. I’ve always been fascinated with literature and film that incorporated twins and explores the complexities of their relationships. If you’re a fan of work that explores twins or siblings, you’ll enjoy the way this show dives into the psychological and spiritual connections of twins.
Lisa Kudrow has been cast in a remake of the 1981 film Time Bandits about a boy who discovers a time-traveling portal with Taika Waititi as director
Lisa Kudrow has a new show lined up. The beauty will star in Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The 59-year-old Friends actress will play a character named Penelope in the show. The comedienne joins a cast which already boasts Kal-El Tuck from Unseeing Evil,...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer
We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.
spoilertv.com
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
spoilertv.com
Power Book II: Ghost - Renewed for a 4th Season?
Looks like Starz have renewed Power Book II: Ghost for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when Starz makes the announcement.
Netflix just canceled comic book show Grendel — before a single episode even aired
Netflix just canceled another TV show before a single episode aired, but it could still appear elsewhere.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
Why ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke May Look Familiar
Olivia Cooke plays the older Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon and you may have seen her before in other projects
House of the Dragon's Matthew Needham on Larys' Deadly Duplicity, His Cagey Role in the Game of Thrones
It’s always the quiet ones. Up until Sunday, House of the Dragon‘s Larys Strong seemed like an unthreatening, if gossipy, court denizen. But then, at the end of the hour, he swiftly orchestrated the murder of his brother and father — all because Queen Alicent had vented to him about them at the end of a long and trying day. (Read a full recap.) In addition to revealing Larys’ similarities to Game of Thrones schemers like Varys and Littlefinger, his surprise move has the power to change everything: If the now-vacant Hand of the King position is filled by its former holder, Otto Hightower, as...
ComicBook
Grendel Actor Breaks Silence on Netflix Cancellation
Days after Netflix announced they were not moving forward with Grendel, The Flash actor Andy Mientus chimed in online to express his disappointment that the series, which was to be directed by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb, is potentially done for good. The project is being shopped around to other networks, but as soon as one network -- especially one as visible as Netflix -- gives a project a vote of no-confidence, it can be hard to get somebody else to take a chance on it.
