Echoes is a Netflix drama miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy that premiered in August 2022. Despite being an Australian production, the show was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Main characters Leni and Gina are played by actress Michelle Monaghan. Consisting of 7 episodes, the plot follows a pair of twin sisters who share a thrilling secret. They began switching places when they were younger and continue to do so as a way of both maintaining excitement in life and escaping normalcy or routine. Although the trailer and first episode have elements of suspense, for the most part the show is dominated by drama which was partly disappointing for me. What kept me interested was questioning which twin is living which life and how their families would react to the knowledge of them pretending to be each other. The twins’ older sister Claudia holds a secret of her own that highlights the way she has been overshadowed by them for years. I’ve always been fascinated with literature and film that incorporated twins and explores the complexities of their relationships. If you’re a fan of work that explores twins or siblings, you’ll enjoy the way this show dives into the psychological and spiritual connections of twins.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO