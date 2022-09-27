With inflation continuing to affect interest rates, homeowners looking for financial relief may turn to their mortgages to help their overall budget. Adjustable-rate mortgages can bring interest rates down to affordable levels for borrowers, making homeownership possible during financially challenging times. An adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) comes with a lower initial mortgage payment that balloons after a specific period. Buying a house is a big financial decision and you may benefit from working with a financial advisor to help you make the right decision to accomplish your financial goals.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO