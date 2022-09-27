ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Lecture series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A member of the ‘Daughters of the American Revolution’ will be presenting at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Saturday. Darlene Smith will be speaking on the importance of war memorials history of DAR its purpose and value. The lecture starts at 1:30 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hospice#Localevent#Fall Festival#Funerals#Amarillo Civic Center#Parade
KFDA

VIDEO: Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale

In this week's edition, we meet Cindy, who's paying it forward to Jimmy and Rebecca, who take care of her sister!. VIDEO: Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
KFDA

‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather. Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy