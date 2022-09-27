Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA
‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns. “It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Lecture series
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A member of the ‘Daughters of the American Revolution’ will be presenting at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Saturday. Darlene Smith will be speaking on the importance of war memorials history of DAR its purpose and value. The lecture starts at 1:30 p.m.
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KFDA
Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
KFDA
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
VIDEO: Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale
In this week's edition, we meet Cindy, who's paying it forward to Jimmy and Rebecca, who take care of her sister!. VIDEO: Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in...
KFDA
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills...
KFDA
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
KFDA
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIN TICKETS: Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration BBQ
It's that time of year again to enjoy a ton of BBQ. The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-off is coming up on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can enjoy all the BBQ you can eat,...
KFDA
Car and Bike Show to bring awareness to drunk driving prevention this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several groups are coming together in a car and bike show this weekend to highlight drunk driving prevention. The Be-A-Hero Car and Bike Show is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch parking lot. The non-profit event will have a Halloween costume...
KFDA
Center City gives $8,000 to Downtown Women’s Center to help improve its exterior
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center received a $8,000 facade grant from Center City of Amarillo, to help improve the exterior, attract more customers, and help liven downtown. “It helps the exterior of our buildings. It’s sort of like curb appeal. It’s making downtown more welcoming. It...
KFDA
‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
KFDA
Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
KFDA
‘We’re more than just this little cattle town’: New murals coming to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially the countdown to the Hoodoo Mural Festival. Visit Amarillo has partnered with the festival this year to provide free events for the community to enjoy, leading up to the big festival on Saturday. Tonight, the community was invited to the Amarillo National Bank...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
KFDA
Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather. Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during...
Comments / 0