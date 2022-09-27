Read full article on original website
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
Canyon News
John Dean Thomason Charged With Arson
SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department that on Monday, September 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. Detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents. Detectives reviewed the reports, evidence, and several hours of...
Canyon News
Suspects Arrested In The Death Of Rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES—On September 27, the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD Operations-South-Bureau, LAPD/ATF Taskforce, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Taskforce, and the Operations South-Bureau’s Community Safety Unit along with the Homicide Division coordinated the arrests of two individuals in connection to the murder of rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen aka PnB Rock.
