ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

John Dean Thomason Charged With Arson

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department that on Monday, September 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. Detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents. Detectives reviewed the reports, evidence, and several hours of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Canyon News

Suspects Arrested In The Death Of Rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES—On September 27, the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD Operations-South-Bureau, LAPD/ATF Taskforce, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Taskforce, and the Operations South-Bureau’s Community Safety Unit along with the Homicide Division coordinated the arrests of two individuals in connection to the murder of rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen aka PnB Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy