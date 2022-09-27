ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Memorial receives $200,000 from Highmark to support mothers & babies

Will fund first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Submitted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Every...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wutv29.com

Could mask rules return?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore West student found with BB gun

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

'Coffee with Chris' and county clerk

Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. “County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski has a multitude of responsibilities, many located in Niagara Falls at the Trott Center, and he’ll have a lot of interesting things to discuss, including some that are in the news daily,” Voccio said.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
