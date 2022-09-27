Read full article on original website
Demand for nurse practitioners increases
The demand for nurse practitioners continues to increase. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 113,000 jobs are expected to be added to the economy by 2031.
Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
Memorial receives $200,000 from Highmark to support mothers & babies
Will fund first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Submitted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Every...
Could mask rules return?
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
Kenmore West student found with BB gun
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
Pick 10 lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Depew
Someone in Depew is waking up half a million dollars richer! One top-prize winning ticket worth was sold for the Sept. 29 drawing.
'Coffee with Chris' and county clerk
Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. “County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski has a multitude of responsibilities, many located in Niagara Falls at the Trott Center, and he’ll have a lot of interesting things to discuss, including some that are in the news daily,” Voccio said.
LMK Realty bringing patio homes, apartments to 2 Lewiston developments
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The success of the recently completed The Apartments at Legacy complex is prompting LMK Realty Associates LLC to move forward with a pair of residential-driven projects in the Town of Lewiston. Construction has started on the first phase of the $15 million Legacy at Lewiston Patio...
Chautauqua County Receives Four Million Dollars For Drug Addiction Services
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will receive one million annually to help expand and connection drug addiction services. The funding, totaling four million dollars over four years, comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. While the funding can...
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
A group of 10 people from Buffalo are stuck at a Disney hotel
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to one count of assault
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree.
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
