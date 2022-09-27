Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him.

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a law enforcement officer.

The criminal complaint said that Veneris was a deputy in Washington County for over 25 years but was fired because he was arrested for official misconduct.

Police said Veneris has recently been showing an official badge and identifying himself as a deputy sheriff to try to get the criminal charges against him dismissed.

Veneris is charged with impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property.

He was booked in the Westmoreland County Prison on the warrant, along with additional warrants from Allegheny County.

