McDonalds reimagining the ‘Happy Meal’ experience… this time for adults

By Alisha Tagert
 3 days ago

NORTH TEXAS, Texas (KETK) – Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal® as a kid… and the can’t-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside. That little red box could turn a regular Tuesday into the best day ever. And now, we’re reimagining that experience in a whole new way – this time, for adults.

In a press release from McDonald’s, they introduced The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box as a first-of-its-kind collaboration created exclusively for McDonald’s fans by one of the important brands in culture, per the company statement.

Woman charged with biting officer, trying to take his weapon

McDonald’s said it all starts with the box, which has been totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market’s signature style alongside McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches. The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald’s App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

The box will include a choice between a Big Mac® or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget® along with fries and a drink. The box will also include one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

Famous fruit carver invites people to give the skill a try

Individuals who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free every week, including custom Cactus Plant Flea Market/ McDonald’s items like t-shirts, a Grimace Chair, and more.

Merch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on Oct. 3 at 11 AM ET. The collection will only be available during a limited-time window, while supplies last.

The release features a variety of tees, hoodies, and special collectibles, which further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market’s uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.

Whether you’re adding the Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s fits to your collection or simply in need of a bit of a throwback, this collaboration offers a moment for everyone.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

