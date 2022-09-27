CBPD release – On September 28, 2022 at approximately 07:15 A.M. Coos Bay Police responded to reports of a male subject yelling for help in the area of Johnson Ave. and S. Broadway. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who was injured and confused. After reviewing camera footage in the area, it was determined that the subject was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection at approximately 06:10 A.M. The victim, identified as Chase Jones, a 20-year-old male from North Bend, Oregon, was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment of significant internal injuries. The Coos Bay Police department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of the incident or was in the area at the time of the crash. If you have info regarding this case, please call Coos Bay P.D. at 541-269-8911. Photo note: The vehicle in the released photo appears to be a dark colored newer pickup truck, extended cab, short bed and possibly custom wheels. Update: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – Thanks to several tips from you, the citizens of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect, as well as, identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case on September 28, 2022. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide updates on this case as they become available. The Coos Bay Police Department would like to thank the citizens who answered the call and provided the much-needed and valuable information. We here at the Coos Bay Police Department will continue to do our very best to provide quality law enforcement services to the City of Coos Bay, which is done in partnership with the citizens whom we serve. Any individuals who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO