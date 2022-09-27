Read full article on original website
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night
A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
Hit & Run in Coos Bay, Sept. 30
CBPD release – On September 28, 2022 at approximately 07:15 A.M. Coos Bay Police responded to reports of a male subject yelling for help in the area of Johnson Ave. and S. Broadway. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who was injured and confused. After reviewing camera footage in the area, it was determined that the subject was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection at approximately 06:10 A.M. The victim, identified as Chase Jones, a 20-year-old male from North Bend, Oregon, was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment of significant internal injuries. The Coos Bay Police department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of the incident or was in the area at the time of the crash. If you have info regarding this case, please call Coos Bay P.D. at 541-269-8911. Photo note: The vehicle in the released photo appears to be a dark colored newer pickup truck, extended cab, short bed and possibly custom wheels. Update: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – Thanks to several tips from you, the citizens of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect, as well as, identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case on September 28, 2022. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide updates on this case as they become available. The Coos Bay Police Department would like to thank the citizens who answered the call and provided the much-needed and valuable information. We here at the Coos Bay Police Department will continue to do our very best to provide quality law enforcement services to the City of Coos Bay, which is done in partnership with the citizens whom we serve. Any individuals who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 29
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder. Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
Police: Roseburg fugitive arrested after crashing bike, flying 'over his handlebars'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A fugitive with a felony warrant was arrested in Roseburg after he crashed the bicycle he was riding while police were trying to stop him. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed 27-year-old Corey Michael Tate riding a bicycle west on NE Chestnut, and knew he had a felony warrant, a Roseburg Police Department report said.
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
Alleged Eugene bank robber arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies after vehicle chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who law enforcement agencies say robbed two banks was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that involved the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police after Eugene Police Department provided a description of the vehicle, the EPD says. According to the EPD, Bryan Michael...
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
Lane Co. Fatal, Sept. 27
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY
The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
