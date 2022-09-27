Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
For Pet's Sake: Animal hair all over the house
KUTV — Does your dog or cat shed all the time?. Dr. Devon Smith is here with tips to help. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2...
PETS・
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Comments / 0