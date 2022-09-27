ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

For Pet's Sake: Animal hair all over the house

KUTV — Does your dog or cat shed all the time?. Dr. Devon Smith is here with tips to help. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy