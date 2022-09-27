ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
CBS Denver

Colorado state senator explains his party switch

A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November.  A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
westernslopenow.com

Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado

The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
