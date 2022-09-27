Read full article on original website
coloradonewsline.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity presented by congressional Democrats’ passage of $369 billion in new spending to combat climate change. In a letter sent to hundreds of elected officials,...
Political Pulse: Takeaways from the first governor's debate in Colorado
The first debate in the Colorado governor's race left much to be desired. What happened: Rather than a dialogue on competing visions Wednesday in Pueblo, Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl chose a snippy, seed-spitting contest, goaded by their supporters in the crowd. Between the snide interjections and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Truth Check: Democrats say Barbara Kirkmeyer is too extreme for Colorado
In this Truth Check, we head over to the state's new 8th Congressional District, a heated race between Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer vying for a spot to be the state's next congresswoman.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Colorado state senator explains his party switch
A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November. A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
cpr.org
Industry shake-ups have delayed or canceled many utility solar projects in Colorado, but brighter days could be ahead
Colorado’s energy sector has championed solar energy as a critical tool to help it move away from fossil fuels, as well as safeguard the grid against the worst effects of climate change over the coming decades. But pandemic-related delays and greater scrutiny of international markets have put the United...
Daily Record
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
westernslopenow.com
Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Westword
Term Limits? Why Denver's Mayor and Councilmembers Can Serve Twelve Years
Mayor Michael Hancock is now in the last year of his third and final four-year term as chief executive of the Mile High City, and just about everyone agrees that twelve years of one mayor seems like a long time. In the second half of the nineteenth century, no Denver...
Health department reminding older Coloradans about new booster
The state health department is covering all bases to ensure older Coloradans know about the newest COVID-19 booster.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
December natural gas bills will jump 54% as Xcel passes a stack of price hikes on to Colorado customers
Come this Christmas, Xcel Energy gas customers will get an unwelcome present from the utility — an approximately 54% increase in their monthly bills compared to Christmas past. The hike in the average December bill to $177 from $115 in 2021 is being driven by a string of rate...
