Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
ELECTIONS
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts.
ELECTIONS
Motley Fool

Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees

Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Planning to Take Social Security at 62? 3 Reasons to Wait Until 70

The guaranteed income from Social Security represents a key piece of many Americans' retirement plans. Maximizing that guaranteed income by waiting until age 70 to claim benefits is a compelling option. If you are still working, there isn't much reason to claim Social Security early.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill

Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face.
