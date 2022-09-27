Open Hearts Advocates: Moffat County has a domestic violence problem that we need to address

Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Craig Daily Press
Craig residents spark conversation about crosswalks on US 40
A man’s presentation to Craig City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 28 requesting a crosswalk on U.S. Highway 40 highlighted the need for a larger plan to develop highway crosswalks in the city. Local resident James Mathey told council members about the need for a mid-range crosswalk on Victory Way...
Craig Daily Press
Bulldog bench gives big boost in homecoming volleyball win over Aspen
It was a happy homecoming for the Lady Bulldogs as they dug themselves out of a hole Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory over the Aspen Skiers. With a roster that’s been shifting week after week, Moffat County volleyball’s season has been unpredictable to say the least. However,...
