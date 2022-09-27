Read full article on original website
New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel
To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
Your age determines the right money move in a bear market
Markets have plunged into bear market territory, but what does that mean for your portfolio? A financial expert explains.
Kolon Industries Targets the Global Tire Cord Market by Vietnam Plant Expansion
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Kolon Industries Inc. (KRX: 120110), top chemical materials and textile maker in South Korea, announced it has completed the expansion of its tire cord production plant in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, and is speeding up to boost its global competitiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005449/en/ [Photo] A panoramic view of Kolon Industries’ tire cord factory in Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
coinnewsspan.com
Digital Asset Research Provides Blockchains Institutional Level Price Data
Digital Asset Research (DAR), an entity engaged in the deliverance of advanced levels of price data, research-based data, and perceptions and educated opinions related to digital assets, is now going to be utilizing Chainlink, to and with the vision of being in a position to offer world standard and extremely high-level data, to the ultimate doorstep of relevant smart contract applications.
KTEN.com
Best AI Tools for High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading
Originally Posted On: https://www.smartdatacollective.com/best-ai-tools-for-high-frequency-algorithmic-trading/. Artificial intelligence is changing the financial industry in extraordinary ways. DataMotion projects that the fintech sector will spend over $26 billion on AI by 2026. There are many great applications of AI in the financial sector. One of the best is the promise of taking advantage...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
KTEN.com
Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon
I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility — the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There’s only one major downside — you are limited to purchasing $10,000 in I bonds each year (with some notable loopholes.) That may be changing, though — the Senate is considering raising the limit under certain conditions, according to reporting from ThinkAdvisor.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
KTEN.com
Pros and Cons of Adjustable-Rate Mortgages
With inflation continuing to affect interest rates, homeowners looking for financial relief may turn to their mortgages to help their overall budget. Adjustable-rate mortgages can bring interest rates down to affordable levels for borrowers, making homeownership possible during financially challenging times. An adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) comes with a lower initial mortgage payment that balloons after a specific period. Buying a house is a big financial decision and you may benefit from working with a financial advisor to help you make the right decision to accomplish your financial goals.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-Powered Financial Capabilities to Grow Bottom Lines Despite Market Disruptions and Supply Chain Uncertainties
AI-powered Supply Chain capabilities to enable Chief Financial Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers and other business leaders to quickly identify areas that most effectively accelerate the bottom line and drive sustained market advantage. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of key powerful financial capabilities to...
KTEN.com
Can You Use Real Estate to Hedge Against Inflation?
Inflation can have a negative impact on normal household spending, from gas to groceries and beyond. This is why many people seek opportunities to hedge their wallets and portfolios against rising inflation as it starts to negatively impact the money. Real estate has long been considered one of the best hedges against inflation because you can pay less for your home over time compared to what you may pay in rising rent. This can help your wallet as you pay more for everyday items. To help you determine if it’s the right time to invest in real estate, consider working with a financial advisor.
KTEN.com
How Much Do Proofreaders Make?
Originally Posted On: https://proofreadanywhere.com/how-much-do-proofreaders-make/. If you have a strong eye for detail and a good command of the English language, proofreading can be a viable job or career path. It’s your job as a proofreader to ensure that every “t” is crossed, every “i” is dotted, and that every comma...
KTEN.com
5 Tips for Getting an Ontario Collateral Loans?
Originally Posted On: https://fastaction.ca/2022/07/17/5-tips-for-getting-an-ontario-collateral-loans%ef%bf%bc/. Many Canadians are being challenged by these economic times. For example, a recent study found that 75% of Canadians are changing their spending habits. Still, others are turning to Canada collateral loans for financial help. Finding the best loan program in the country’s largest province can...
KTEN.com
3 Steps to Finding a Good Electrician
Originally Posted On: https://lincelectricpa.com/3-steps-to-finding-a-good-electrician/. Finding a good electrician is essential for keeping a house safe for its residents. Smartguy.com went over some of the essential steps to find a reliable contractor. 1. Create a list. The list should outline all the electrical work that needs to be carried out at...
takeitcool.com
Global Cloud Gaming Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Compatible with the Cloud Gaming Apps in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Gaming Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, assessing the market based on its segments like device types, solution types, gamer types, and major regions. The report tracks the...
CoinDesk
The Quick and Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain for Corporate Executives
If billion-dollar corporate investments are anything to go by, blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the century. While it may seem difficult to understand at first, blockchain technology can be easy to grasp with the right approach, even for those who consider themselves not “tech-savvy.”. More...
getnews.info
Downstream Processing Market is Expected to Reach USD 45.49 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data
Downstream Processing Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global Downstream Processing Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the forecast timeline due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the market for Downstream Processing will grow substantially. Besides, in the forecasted timeframe, the biotechnology sector’s rapid growth is likely to accelerate business growth further. Downstream processing provides an important function in order to produce a healthy, clean, and affordable platform for any bio-project.
getnews.info
Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data
Clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
