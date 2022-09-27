Inflation can have a negative impact on normal household spending, from gas to groceries and beyond. This is why many people seek opportunities to hedge their wallets and portfolios against rising inflation as it starts to negatively impact the money. Real estate has long been considered one of the best hedges against inflation because you can pay less for your home over time compared to what you may pay in rising rent. This can help your wallet as you pay more for everyday items. To help you determine if it’s the right time to invest in real estate, consider working with a financial advisor.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO