BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
Phys.org
Research into 1930s commuting in London shows how public transport boosts the labor market
Following losses of £1.5bn in annual fare revenues incurred during the pandemic, Transport for London recently signed a deal with the U.K. government for emergency funding. The agreement ensures that new train orders, bridge repairs and tube upgrades will continue as planned. It also will lead to tube fares rising and bus services being cut.
The Next Web
Here are the top 5 sustainable mobility companies hiring in Europe right now
The future is green, because it has to be. There’s no denying our climate is in crisis. In the last year, we have seen soaring summer temperatures across Europe, raging forest fires in parts of North America, and terrifying floods in Australia and Pakistan. To save our planet and...
BBC
Pubs cut hours and use candles to beat energy price rises
Pubs in Cornwall are switching off the lights or staying closed to keep energy bills down during the cost-of-living crisis. The Mason's Arms in Camelford said it was using only candle-light on Monday nights in a bid to draw more customers, but added it would consider fewer opening hours to cut bills.
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
BBC
Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision
Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Nature.com
Towards a digital twin for supporting multi-agency incident management in a smart city
Cost-effective on-demand computing resources can help to process the increasing number of large, diverse datasets generated from smart internet-enabled technology, such as sensors, CCTV cameras, and mobile devices, with high temporal resolution. Category 1 emergency services (Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and Police) can benefit from access to (near) real-time traffic- and weather data to coordinate multiple services, such as reassessing a route on the transport network affected by flooding or road incidents. However, there is a tendency not to utilise available smart city data sources, due to the heterogeneous data landscape, lack of real-time information, and communication inefficiencies. Using a systems engineering approach, we identify the current challenges faced by stakeholders involved in incident response and formulate future requirements for an improved system. Based on these initial findings, we develop a use case using Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology for analytical functionalities that can better support stakeholders in their response to an incident. Our prototype allows stakeholders to view available resources, send automatic updates and integrate location-based real-time weather and traffic data. We anticipate our study will provide a foundation for the future design of a data ontology for multi-agency incident response in smart cities of the future.
BBC
Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside
Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
