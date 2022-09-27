Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting third on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alan Trejo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday hitting sixth for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bleday will take over left field after Peyton Burdick was benched in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Bleday to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting seventh on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss batting fifth in Angels' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will operate first base after Matt Duffy was sent to the bench at home. numberFire's models project Thaiss to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 6.2...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
