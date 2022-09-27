ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

sacramentocityexpress.com

City’s Outreach and Engagement Center opens full time to help people experiencing homelessness

The City of Sacramento on Thursday, Sept. 29, will open its Outreach and Engagement Center full time to help people experiencing homelessness. Located in what used to be the Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, the Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn Blvd.) will provide overnight respite for up to 50 people at a time and offer connections to other resources that can lead to more stable and sustainable housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
capitolweekly.net

Don’t disrupt health care overage of our most vulnerable

As a founder of Sacramento Street Medicine, I have provided medical care to hundreds of Sacramento County’s most at-risk residents for years. These residents must overcome unique barriers to health that other people don’t face — a lack of housing, inadequate transportation, varying health literacy skills and other issues. I’ve had the privilege of delivering the wraparound care these patients need to the best of our abilities through street medicine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Dropping the ball': Family says more mental health resources are needed for Sacramento County’s unhoused community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones are trying to hold on to the memory of Tanisha Deal, a Sacramento woman whose life was cut short after a terrible tragedy. Tanisha’s family told KCRA 3 that she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in August, near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Doctors called her injuries "catastrophic."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Kaiser Permanente plans to build new care center in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente is moving ahead with the City of Folsom to build a new, state-of-the-art comprehensive care center. The health care system submitted applications to the city Monday. It will be Kaiser Permanente’s second comprehensive care center in Northern California. It will include urgent care, a...
FOLSOM, CA
Darrell Steinberg
Eater

Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall

We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million

A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento

Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove seeking to lift stay preventing euthanization of dog that bit officer

ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer. Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SACRAMENTO, CA

