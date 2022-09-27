ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers: The completely wild Cameron Gibbens

Sometimes, there is a player whose stat line just jumps off the page. Such is the case with former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher Cameron Gibbens. He had spent two years pitching in the Australian Winter League before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign. Gibbens then moved quickly up the system last season, moving through three levels as he reached Double-A. While he struggled in Tulsa, primarily with his control, the hope was that a return to that level in 2022 would allow him to continue his progression.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Evan Fournier In Major Trade Scenario

In some ways, New York and Los Angeles have long been embedded in a cultural war for America’s soul. There is some truth to that with the NBA. In the 90s, that war manifested itself in music. If you weren’t there, you couldn’t understand. On the other hand, if you were, you know. Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G were at the center of an infamous rap beef. Unfortunately, the consequences of that beef were far too dire.
