Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Rumors: Industry Expert Links LA to Top Upcoming Free Agent
At least one anonymous executive thinks the Dodgers will pursue top free agent Aaron Judge this coming offseason.
Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List
The Dodgers bullpen shuffle continues as the postseason nears.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
Los Angeles Dodgers: The completely wild Cameron Gibbens
Sometimes, there is a player whose stat line just jumps off the page. Such is the case with former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher Cameron Gibbens. He had spent two years pitching in the Australian Winter League before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign. Gibbens then moved quickly up the system last season, moving through three levels as he reached Double-A. While he struggled in Tulsa, primarily with his control, the hope was that a return to that level in 2022 would allow him to continue his progression.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been nursing a bruised shin the past week, and he'll miss a few games this week to help it heal.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Jokes About Winning Matchup With Manny Machado
The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the San Diego Padres in the middle game of the series at Petco Park for a 1-0 victory in 10 innings, and not to be lost were important battles between Julio Urías and Manny Machado. Heading into the matchup, Machado was batting .304/.333/.826 with...
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral video of Mike Trout snubbing fans at Angels’ hotel stirs debate over autograph etiquette
Video surfaced earlier this week of Angels slugger Mike Trout declining to sign autographs for two young fans outside his hotel, stirring an online debate about autograph etiquette and how much privacy celebrities should be afforded.
MLB・
Los Angeles Lakers Land Evan Fournier In Major Trade Scenario
In some ways, New York and Los Angeles have long been embedded in a cultural war for America’s soul. There is some truth to that with the NBA. In the 90s, that war manifested itself in music. If you weren’t there, you couldn’t understand. On the other hand, if you were, you know. Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G were at the center of an infamous rap beef. Unfortunately, the consequences of that beef were far too dire.
Comments / 0