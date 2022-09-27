ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

WRAL

Used cars have become unaffordable

CNN — High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
BUYING CARS

