BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
BBC
Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery
A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset. It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
BBC
Men on motorbike left hand grenade in front of house in Bury
Two men on a motorbike left a hand grenade outside a house in Bury before fleeing the scene, police have said. It was found by a member of the public on Randale Drive, Bury, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday. Residents were evacuated on the street before the grenade was...
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
BBC
Owami Davies: Review finds 'no racial bias' in investigation
A joint Met and Essex Police review into how the case of a black student nurse was handled has concluded there was "no evidence" of racial bias. Owami Davies, 24, went missing from Grays, Essex in July and was found safe in Hampshire seven weeks later. Several appeals were made...
BBC
Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision
Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
BBC
Rolex robbery accused feared death when arrested
A black man feared he would be "killed" after being bundled to the floor and arrested by police, a court was told. Met officers Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford and PC Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex deny assault by beating of Emmanuel Ugborokefe. The victim was waiting...
BBC
Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside
Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
